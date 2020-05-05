In Conversation: Anabel Englund, Lee Foss, & Disciples [FFRR]

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents, and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

Anabel Englund, Disciples, Lee Foss

If you've ever had the chance to collaborate with someone on any sort of project, you'll know the ups and downs that come with that, and that the more people that work on a project, the more obvious the pros and cons become. That being said, sometimes the right group of people come together to create something truly magical, as is the case for our guests on this episode of In Conversation.

Hot off their recent and highly successful EP on Pete Tong's FFRR, which you can grab here, we were joined by Anabel Englund, Lee Foss, and Disciples to discuss the creation of this mega release, what it's like to work with so many people at once, and how they've been keeping up during these strange and uncertain times.

Special thanks to our sponsors LANDR and Rode Mics for helping make this podcast possible.