Introducing The Matador SEG42 Travel Pack

This pack combines the best assets of a backpack, duffle bag, and packing cubes into a new architecture designed for organization.

via Matador

Matador’s SEG42 Travel Pack is a fully integrated travel bag. This pack combines the best assets of a backpack, duffle bag, and packing cubes into a new architecture designed for organization. The bag is waterproof, light and flexible, with various compartments to separate out your items. It has a laptop compartment, external zipper access for pockets, tie down points and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dimensions:

12.5in x 22.5in x 11.5in

2lbs 4oz (1030 grams)

Volume: 42 Liters

Carry-on compliant (most airlines)

It costs $189. See more on their website and in the video below.