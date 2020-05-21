Introducing The Matador SEG42 Travel Pack
This pack combines the best assets of a backpack, duffle bag, and packing cubes into a new architecture designed for organization.
Matador’s SEG42 Travel Pack is a fully integrated travel bag. This pack combines the best assets of a backpack, duffle bag, and packing cubes into a new architecture designed for organization. The bag is waterproof, light and flexible, with various compartments to separate out your items. It has a laptop compartment, external zipper access for pockets, tie down points and more.
Dimensions:
12.5in x 22.5in x 11.5in
2lbs 4oz (1030 grams)
Volume: 42 Liters
Carry-on compliant (most airlines)
It costs $189. See more on their website and in the video below.