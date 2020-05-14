Isolation Ambient Music: Above & Beyond - Flow State Meditations

Elena Brower, paavo siljamäki Courtesy Photo

We continue a week of more isolation ambient music with something again a little different. Above & Beyond released their ambient album Flow State last summer designed for meditation and yoga. Far from the big festival stages they normally occupy and the large crowds of hugging and crying fans, this was for those moments of peace and tranquility. This album helped soundtrack the yoga Above & Beyond have been doing with fans.

They have added another layer to the album with spoken word meditation from New York-based yogi Elena Brower, Hong-Kong born yogi ChauKei Ngai, Veronica Blume and Hanan Alshehri. Brower went on a 17-date tour of yoga sessions around the world with the trio last summer in support of Flow State. ChauKei Ngai joined Above & Beyond for a live Flow State yoga session in Kowloon Park in 2018, Hong Kong, attended by over 1,000 people.

Each yogi takes on a few songs to help you channel your inner energy, calm your senses and reflect. Brower’s meditations are in English, ChauKei Ngai speaks in Mandarin, Veronica Blume is in Spanish and Hanan Alsheri is in Arabic.

Listen to the full set of meditations over the Flow State instrumentals below.

