Isolation Ambient Music: Okkyung Lee - Yeo-Neun

We carry on with another isolation ambient music piece and bring in a little bit of a different sound this time. Cellist, composer, and improvisor, Okkyung Lee delivers a new album Yeo-Neun that blends avant-garde classical music with deft instrumental compositions and even traditional Korean music that Lee grew up with.

Lee works with has assembled her Yeo-Neun Quartet - an experimental chamber music ensemble founded in 2016 and led by Lee on cello, featuring harpist Maeve Gilchrist, pianist Jacob Sacks, and bassist Eivind Opsvik, to work on this record. Yeo-Neun is at times soothing with shimmering strings playing along like a bird dancing on the surface of a shallow pool of water, while soft piano often opens tracks on a haunting note.

As the album progresses with tracks like “The Longest Morning,” it gets more experimental and avant-garde, but never loses its beautiful touch with Lee’s guiding hand to create beautiful melodies that glow, glide and glimmer together.

Listen to the full project below and get a copy on Bandcamp via Shelter Press.

