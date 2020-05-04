Isolation Ambient Music: The Soft Pink Truth - Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase?

Thrill Jockey Records

Yes, that title is one hell of a word salad, but it only kind of makes sense when you see album tracklist laid out. Each word is its own track, except for the LP closer “May Increase.” This week, we kick off Monday with a new Isolation Ambient series album from The Soft Pink Truth, who is the solo alter ego of Drew Daniel, one half of celebrated Baltimore-based electronic duo Matmos.

Having celebrated 25 years of Matmos just last year, it was time for another album from The Soft Pink Truth, which has been in operation since 2001. The new album bridges experimental with ambient music all in a beautiful and well composed way.

The album is at times frenetic and anxious with the oscillating cacophonous mélange of noises on “sinning,” but it is largely subtle and seamless as it slowly evolves from start to finish. It doesn’t sleepily get lost in piano or strings, but combines them with the occasional vocal, soft pad, organ or synth to keep each composition interesting.

You can grab the regular version or a mixed version of Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase on his Bandcamp if you want it to be as seamless as possible.

