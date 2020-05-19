Isolation Ambient Music: Yamaneko - Spa Commissions 2

Feel like you are at the most relaxing spa with Yamaneko's new album.

Design by Our Place

We carry on with more great ambient music this week with another album for our isolation ambient series. London based producer Yamaneko has released the second edition of his Spa Commissions ambient album series. The first was released in 2017 and became such a hit with his fans that the need for a second became inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The “relaxation pieces” do exactly what they are supposed to. The first was composed in a European spa in 2017 and this one has that same lush and flowing feeling to it. It is like you are sitting in a bathrobe in a luxury spa overlooking seemingly endless, green Swiss mountains and valleys.

The full, eight-track project is available now on Local Action Records, including in a double-cassette package. Fans can stream Spa Commissions 2 wherever they do that or pick it up on Bandcamp.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If you are feeling down and need to relax a bit, try some organic CBD from Aspen Green with oils, body balms and more.

Magnetic takes a commission on affiliate links in this article.