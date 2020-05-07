Jon Hopkins Releases 21-Minute Song For Mediation "Singing Bowl (Ascension)"

Meditate to Jon Hopkins with this soooooothing new track.

Jon hopkins Steve Gullick

Jon Hopkins has released a new 21-minute song designed for mediation titled “Singing Bowl (Ascension).”

The song was made with a 100 year-old singing bowl he discovered in a Delhi antiques shop.

There is a four minute excerpt you can also listen to, but that is likely just for the algorithm overlords.

The full 20-minute track is soothing and meditative, easy for calming down during or after a stressful day or for helping you go to sleep. This sounds like the type of a track you would hear lying back in a planetarium as the stars circulate above you and eons pass by. Get your copy of the track here.

The song also comes as part of a meditation playlist he created for Spotify.

