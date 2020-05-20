Julianna Barwick Details New Album 'Healing Is A Miracle' With Mary Lattimore, Jonsi
Julianna Barwick has announced her new album Healing Is A Miracle. The eight-track album will be released on July 10 via Ninja Tune. She has released the first track “Inspirit.”
The LP first sprang to life in the spring of 2019 when Barwick sat down with her vocal looping set-up and began sketching out some ideas for new solo material.
“It had been so long since I had done that,” she recalls in a statement, “making something for myself, just for the love of it. It was emotional, because I was recording music that was just from the heart, that wasn't for an 'assignment' or project. It brought me to tears a little.”
The beautiful project (it sounds very good) comes with features from Mary Lattimore, Jónsi and Nosaj Thing.
Check out the full tracklist and pre-order Healing Is A Miracle here.
01. Inspirit
02. Oh, Memory feat. Mary Lattimore
03. Healing Is A Miracle
04. In Light feat. Jónsi
05. Safe
06. Flowers
07. Wishing Well
08. Nod feat. Nosaj Thing