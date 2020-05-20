Julianna Barwick Details New Album 'Healing Is A Miracle' With Mary Lattimore, Jonsi

The album will be released on Ninja Tune in July.

Jen Medina

Julianna Barwick has announced her new album Healing Is A Miracle. The eight-track album will be released on July 10 via Ninja Tune. She has released the first track “Inspirit.”

The LP first sprang to life in the spring of 2019 when Barwick sat down with her vocal looping set-up and began sketching out some ideas for new solo material.

“It had been so long since I had done that,” she recalls in a statement, “making something for myself, just for the love of it. It was emotional, because I was recording music that was just from the heart, that wasn't for an 'assignment' or project. It brought me to tears a little.”

The beautiful project (it sounds very good) comes with features from Mary Lattimore, Jónsi and Nosaj Thing.

Check out the full tracklist

01. Inspirit

02. Oh, Memory feat. Mary Lattimore

03. Healing Is A Miracle

04. In Light feat. Jónsi

05. Safe

06. Flowers

07. Wishing Well

08. Nod feat. Nosaj Thing

