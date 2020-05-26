Lights Out Premiere: AXJ2000 - Proton Pump

ABU003: VA

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from NY-based imprint Abu Recordings. Focused on showcasing talent from around the world, the label's focus on jazz, hip hop, and techno have seen artists from the likes of Dubai, Congo, and Columbia. Their new VA continues its global mission and welcomes talent from Tbilisi, UK, Italy, and their native NY.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Abu co-founder AXJ2000's 'Proton Pump' is an airy and melancholic cut of raw techno that combines minimalistic synth pads and simple yet tough drum work. The track builds in intensity and complexity as it progresses, but never loses sight of the minimal vibe. Proton Pump will be available on June 1st.

Track: Proton Pump

Artist: AXJ2000

Label: Abu Recordings

Format: Digital

Release Date: 6-1-2020