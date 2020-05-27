Lights Out Premiere: Burden - Rotten Skin [Laburnum Records]
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from new London-based imprint Laburnum Records. Focusing on industrial techno, their inaugural release features a whopping 23 different artists, featuring some of the scenes hottest up and coming talent. Taken from VA, Burden's 'Rotten Skin' is a searing slice of heady techno with a snappy and infectious groove. Acid-like textures and dark atmospheres swirl above the tight drum work. The track wastes no time kicking things into high-gear, and it's a perfect track to take the energy up to the next level. Rotten Skin will be available on June 1st.
Track: Rotten Skin
Artist: Burden
Label: Laburnum
Format: Digital
Release Date: 6-1-2020