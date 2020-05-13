Lights Out Premiere: Dimi Angélis - Monkey On Juice [KEY Vinyl]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from leading techno label KEY Vinyl. Taken from his forthcoming LP '6th Floor or Basement', 'Money On Juice' by Dimi Angelis is a relentless techno hammer perfect for laying waste to the dancefloor. Although simple in structure, the kick and bassline roll through like a freight train, which is just what you want for those early morning moments. Monkey On Juice will be available on May 15th.

Track: Monkey On Juice

Artist: Dimi Angélis

Label: KEY Vinyl

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 5-15-2020