Lights Out Premiere: Dimi Angélis - Monkey On Juice [KEY Vinyl]
A relentless techno hammer
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from leading techno label KEY Vinyl. Taken from his forthcoming LP '6th Floor or Basement', 'Money On Juice' by Dimi Angelis is a relentless techno hammer perfect for laying waste to the dancefloor. Although simple in structure, the kick and bassline roll through like a freight train, which is just what you want for those early morning moments. Monkey On Juice will be available on May 15th.
Track: Monkey On Juice
Artist: Dimi Angélis
Label: KEY Vinyl
Format: Vinyl + Digital
Release Date: 5-15-2020