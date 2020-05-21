Lights Out Premiere: Populist - Dogma [The Temple And The Low Dive]

Today, Lights Out brings you an ultra-exclusive premiere from the new duo Populist, formed by Mute Records founder Daniel Miller and techno artist Nicolas Bougaïeff. Their first release as Populist comes on Avi Caspi’s newly founded imprint The Temple and The Low Dive and features 5 mind-bending and left-leaning techno cuts. The closing track 'Dogma' is perhaps more straightforward dancefloor techno, but it's nearly bursting at the seams with explosive energy. Galloping drum work, an anxious synth line, and dense atmosphere form a serious techno weapon. Dogma will be available on May 29th.

Track: Dogma

Artist: Populist

Label: The Temple and the Low Dive

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 5-29-2020