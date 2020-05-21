Loopcloud Has Launched It's New Website Loopcloud / sounds

Now it's even easier to find the sounds and loops you want for your productions - Loopcloud / sounds works across mobile, tablet and desktop.

Loopcloud is the award-winning software platform that allows you to search over 4 million royalty-free samples, loops and instruments.

With the launch of the Loopcloud Sounds website, everyone can now search the entire Loopcloud library on a mobile, tablet, laptop or desktop device. Find the sound you want, whenever inspiration comes, download it or save it to favourites ready for when you work on your next production.

Loopcloud Sounds is available for existing subscribers, Loopmasters customers and new users looking to experience Loopcloud for the first time. Create your personal sample library from 4 million samples and loops with over half a million new sounds added annually, Loopcloud Sounds is your online source for inspiration.

New to Loopcloud? - Explore 4 million unique sounds through intuitive search to inspire your music production, experience a sample of what Loopcloud has to offer.

Already have a Loopmasters.com account? - Explore 4 million sounds, preview and download any sound from your entire back catalogue of purchases from Loopmasters.com

Existing Loopcloud user? - All of the above, plus browse your entire Loopcloud library, including personal cloud storage. Sounds purchased or added to favourites will be synchronised with the Loopcloud app, ready for when you’re in the studio.

When you are ready to go deeper, Loopcloud’s award-winning sample management software automatically syncs with your DAW allowing you to search and audition sounds in perfect time and key with your music, and add your own sound library which is automatically tagged for you.

With so many sounds, intuitive search, a loop editor, effects rack and plugin suite at your fingertips, Loopcloud complements your creativity and inspires originality.



Access Loopcloud Sounds here. Loopcloud is available on subscription and comes with a free 30-day trial, prices start at £5.99 / €6.99 / $7.99.