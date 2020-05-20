Louis The Child Detail Debut Album 'Here For Now' With Bob Moses, Foster The People

Louis The Child will release their debut album next month.

Louis The Child is Freddy Kennett and Robby Hauldren Jimmy Fontaine

Louis The Child has announced their debut artist album Here For Now. The 14-track LP comes heavy with features including Bob Moses, EARTHGANG, Foster The People and Chelsea Cutler.

To help push the album, a new single “Nobody Like You” with Vera Blue has been released.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here For Now will be released on June 12 via Interscope Records and is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist:

1. Scooter's Debut (Intro)

2. Big Love (with EARTHGANG)

3. Bittersweet

4. Little Things (with Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler)

5. We All Have Dreams (with K.Flay)

6. Nobody Like You (with Vera Blue)

7. Don't Mind

8. Every Color (with Foster the People)

9. Get Together (with Duckwrth)

10. What a World (with Bob Moses)

11. La La La (Everything's Okay)

12. Free (with Drew Love)

13. We Are Here for Now

14. Fade Away