Magnetic Mix 096: Nightlapse

Nightlapse Lanty Zhang

Liverpool DJ duo Peter Williamson and Andy Manning, better known as Nightlapse, first met in 2013 when Andy was working on productions for the likes of Axtone and Kontor. Things took a turn as they started to make house music that led to their introduction to MK in 2018 and their relationship has blossomed into various singles and remixes on his Area10 imprint.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

They released their new single “Got That Feeling” just three weeks ago, which gives you an idea of they type of music they bring to the table with sturdy, dancefloor (we miss it) beats, shaking percussion and a vocal echoing around the mix.

"Right now, we are somewhere between climbing the walls and making some of the best music we’ve ever made,” explain the pair. “It’s been hard not DJing and seeing friends and family but the upside is we have so much time to make music. We were happy to make this mix and hope these bangers can lift your spirits."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

1. Disaia - Really

2. Prok & Fitch - Roller Girl

3. Eddy M - Catching Glory

4. Mirko Di Florio - What You Need (Electro Mix)

5. Nightlapse - Got That Feeling

6. Nightlapse - Freak Out (Dub Mix)

7. Shiba San - La Cabana

8. Green Velvet & Joeski - BARBEE

9. Nightlapse - Drug Addicts

10. Riaz Dhanani & C.O.Z - The Shaman's Chant

11. Eli Brown - BS48

12. Nightlapse - Krank

13. Anabel Englund - So Hot (Nightlapse DUB mix)

14. Andrea Oliva & Nic Fancuilli - Transition

15. PAX - Remedy