Magnetic Mix 098: DJ Counselling

Barry Lundie

London based producer DJ Counselling has been making music under various monikers for nearly 20 years, but only started DJ Counselling a few years. Part of the new wave of melodic and feel good lo-fi house, his music is smooth, danceable and breezy, as exemplified by his recent three-track Winter Sun EP out now on Eton Messy.

With the EP out now, we asked DJ Counselling to make us a Magnetic Mix that fits life in isolation. Though we may be slowly making our way outdoors, the mix goes deep with some essential cuts. There is loads of his own music and some unreleased tracks as well.

“This is a mix I've put together whilst in isolation, it features some very deep cuts and hopefully will take you to another place for the next hour," explains DJ Counselling.

"The mix features some amazing music from some great new friends in the scene and also features me and Daisy (his dog) on a walk and gets progressively slower which is something I've been experimenting with. In the old days of playing DnB, my mixes used to speed up a lot, so I like the idea of the listener becoming more relaxed rather than more excited, especially in our current climate. The 'Isolation Deep Mix' features some incredible music from around the globe, hope you all enjoy the vibe."

Tracklist:

1. DJ Counselling - ?

2. Iron Curtis - Take Me Home

3. Lawrance - Glow

4. DJ Vivona - Over Him Under Him

5. Clavis - Camira

6. Lawrence Heart - Wanderlust

7. DJ Counselling - ?

8. Jamie Stevens & Joe Miller - Pluto

9. Axel Boman - In The Dust Of This Planet

10. DJ Koze - Planet Hase

11. DJ Counselling - Keep On Playing

12. DJ Counselling - Really Into You

13. DJ Counselling - Transcending

14. DJ Counselling - Curt's Jam

15. Robag Wruhme - Nata Alma

16. Liston - Clones