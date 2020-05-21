Magnetic Mix 099: Aero Manyelo

Aero Manyelo Cyril Mzamo

It feels like yesterday we officially started the Magnetic Mix series and we are already at 99 mixes with 100 to come next week. South African DJ Aero Manyelo steps up for our latest mix. Manyelo brings together deep and melodic house music with South African flair. He has been a staple on Get Physical, mixing compilations and delivering sumptuous afro beats for the label, but recently shared a sublime new EP, Hold You Forever, on Ryan Murgatoyd’s Swoon Recordings imprint.

With the new EP out now, Aero Manyelo makes us a new mix that captures that deep and melodic sound with tunes by the likes of Tinlicker, Lane 8 and others.

Tracklist:

1. Aero Manyelo – Dongo

2. m.O.N.R.O.E – The sound of Violence

3. Elias GER , Boule Mpanya – Bina

4. Manyelo Dafro – Ladon ft. Bassekou Kouyate (extended mix)

5. Lumme , Miguel Lautaro – Nemesis

6. Alt-J – Breezeblocks (Tinlicker remix)

7. Aero Manyelo , Unnamed People – Hold you forever (Ryan Murgatroyd remix)

8. Lane 8 , Tinlicker – Anthracite

9. Cubenx – Mercurial

10. Sunscreem – Perfect Motion (Patrice Baumel renaissance remix)

11. Innellea – Visionquest

12. Dafro – Venom and Tekno (Rey Venesnoso dub)