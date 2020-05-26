Magnetic Mix 100: Anakim

We've finally reached the 100th episode of our Magnetic Mix series, and to celebrate, we've enlisted the help from some of house, progressive, and techno's hottest rising stars. Over the next five days, we'll be presenting each guest and their spectacular mix they've provided for us.

Anakim at Exchange LA

To kick things off, we present to you local hero Anakim. His excellent string of releases on top labels, as well as his residency at Sound Nightclub and performances at EDC, Coachella, and more, it's easy to see why he's become such a hot topic here in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist

1. Noissier - Horaya (Original Mix)

2. Ettica - The Serenity (Original Mix)

3. Nox Vahn - Brainwasher (Original Mix)

4. Mode Apart - Defiance (Original Mix)

5. Aston Alba - Euphrates (Anakim Remix)

6. Anakim - ID

7. Obie Fernandez - Work It Up (Original Mix)

8. ID - ID (Anakim Remix)

9. Damien Fisher - Debauchery (Original Mix)

10. ID - ID (Anakim Remix)

11. John Dopping - Afraid (Original Mix)

Follow: Facebook | Soundcloud