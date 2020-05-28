Magnetic Mix 100: Kane

It's day 3 of our Magnetic Mix 100th episode celebration, and representing the home team we have our very own editor Kane stepping up to the plate. Beyond reviews, presenting, and his podcast In Conversation, Kane is a producer, DJ, label head, and budding voice in the industry. Earlier this year he had the first release on Grum's new label Deep State, as well as performed his first live set via Twitch. Seeing as we are celebrating 100 episodes, it only felt right for him to contribute.

Kane cc Tyler Hagen

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here's what he had to say about the mix: "Even though things seem to be winding down a bit with lockdown, we're not out of the woods yet. For this mix, I wanted to bring positive energy and groove. I dug out some classics, some unreleased bits, and even some '90s, techno. I also wanted to end somewhere totally different than where the mix begins, to keep you on your toes."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist

1. Supermode - Tell Me Why (Vocal Club Mix)

2. ID (Kane Remix)

3. Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax (Josep & Kane Remix)

4. Eric Prydz - Niton (Pryda 82 Mix)

5. Gai Barone - Kajal (Original Mix)

6. Kane - ID

7. Arnaud Rebotini - The Masquerade (Zanias Remix)

8. Kane - ID

9. Luca Gaeta - Mystery Land

10. Sterac - The Illuminator

11. Pascual - Coda

12. Ausgang - Hypoxia (Marcel Dettmann Remix)

13. Andreas Kauffelt - Alternate

14. ID

Follow: Facebook | SoundCloud | Instagram