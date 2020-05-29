Magnetic Mix 100: Shadowside

It's now day 4 of our Magnetic Mix 100 celebration, and the weekend is here. That means it's time to kick things up a notch and get the BPMs rising. So far, we've had Anakim, Matt Ossentjuk, and Kane, three of LA's rising stars provide three excellent mixes, and today's guest keeps the energy moving. Our guest today is Canadian newcomer Shadowside, a Ravecore, Techno, and Hard Trance producer with an already lengthy back catalog ready for action. Although the alias might be new, as an artist she has ten years of experience under her belt. In accordance with our little celebration, she's prepared something extra special just for this occasion.

Shadowside

Where the previous sets were traditional mixes weaving in and out of various genres, Shadowside has done a full producer set and has packed 17 original tracks into a powerful and hammering hour-long mix. While she's yet to release any music, it's safe to say that she'll have no shortage of high-quality releases in the future.

Tracklist

1. Shadowside - Trust The Pill

2. Shadowside - Electric Trash

3. Shadowside - Rave Bunny

4. Shadowside - Likes It Rough

5. Shadowside - Thick Love

6. Shadowside - Read My Skin

7. Shadowside - Kill Floor

8. Shadowside - Higher

9. Shadowside - We Found The Body

10. Shadowside - Replicant

11. Shadowside - Call Of The Void

12. Shadowside - Die Of Sadness

13. Shadowside - Shock Hazard!

14. Shadowside - Controlled

15. Shadowside - Dancing With Darkness

16. Andrew Bayer & Matt Lange - In And Out Of Phase (Shadowside’s Polarity Remix)

17. Shadowside - Implant Or Memory?

Follow SoundCloud | Instagram