Maybe It's Time For A Festival In Your Backyard?

Maybe It's Time For A Festival In Your Backyard?

Feeling a bit isolated and down during this pandemic? Try throwing the world's smallest music festival!
Author:
Publish date:

What in the hell is happening right now? It's surreal, it's bananas and it's definitely taking its toll in a lot of different ways right now which has led to a lot of anxiety and soul searching for many of us. So after about six weeks, and no end in sight we decided it was time to take things into our own hands and make lockdown a little more fun. 

Here are some ideas, bits of inspiration mixed with some cool items from brands we love. It's not ideal, but screw it. We are going to embrace the quarantine fifteen and have some fun, drink some beer (and whiskey) and learn some shit we haven't had time for in years. Maybe even read a book or two...?

Wifey throwing me some looks, but she warmed up to the idea after a couple beers. Mountain Shirt Lightweight In Haze ($89) and Tech Tank Top ($89) By Topo Designs, Festiv Glasses ($159) by Yunizon, Beer by Weldworks (Juicy Bits Hazy IPA), Hat by Goorin Brothers

Wifey throwing me some looks, but she warmed up to the idea after a couple beers. Mountain Shirt Lightweight In Haze ($89) and Tech Tank Top ($89) By Topo Designs, Festiv Glasses ($159) by Yunizon, Beer by Weldworks (Juicy Bits Hazy IPA), Hat by Goorin Brothers

We broke out the old Shiftpod 2, some camping gear and spent the night in our tent, a couple nights actually. Here are some ideas - we are bored at home, so take these with a grain of salt, and some tequila. 

Make Quarantine More Fun Micro Festival:

- Make dinner outside on a camping stove, it's fun and it makes you feel like you are in the woods. Burgers are better when you cook them outside anyway!

- Burn some incense, or some actual firewood if you have the space. Create some vibes.

- Get some great beer and whiskey to enjoy. Drink patiently, enjoy the craft of the brewers and the distillers. You can finally take the time to smell the roses...

- Dress for the occasion. We partnered up with our friends at Topo Designs, Yunizon, Goorin Brothers, and Outerknown to trick ourselves into thinking we were going somewhere. If you don't shower and wear sweats all day, your inspiration and motivation will die faster than Trump can fuck up the facts. 

- Dust off your camping gear. If you have the space pull out the camping table, cooler, chairs, etc. It makes it feel more legit, and you can get your gear cleaned up for that next trip???? 

- Live stream some music or just listen to some. It wouldn't be the world's smallest music festival with out DJ Daddy in the tiny tent. 

Here are some shots of our stupid, yet very fun little festival aka backyard campout. Inspiring we hope so, fun absofuckinglutely!

Wind Anorak ($149) By Topo Designs, Hat By Supreme x Timberland, Shorts by Chrome

Wind Anorak ($149) By Topo Designs, Hat By Supreme x Timberland, Shorts by Chrome

Short Sleeve Field Shirt ($69) by Topo Designs, Beer by Weldworks (Juicy Bits Hazy IPA) - It's empty, I drank it and I'm contemplating another one. 

Short Sleeve Field Shirt ($69) by Topo DesignsBeer by Weldworks (Juicy Bits Hazy IPA) - It's empty, I drank it and I'm contemplating another one. 

30 Can Inflatable Travel Cooler ($49.99) by Arctic Zone, Primus Essential Trail Camping Stove and Fuel ($24.95), V60 Drip Kettle by Hario Japan, Nomander Collapsible Water Bottle ($29), Wifey falling off her camping chair (priceless).

30 Can Inflatable Travel Cooler ($49.99) by Arctic Zone, Primus Essential Trail Camping Stove and Fuel ($24.95), V60 Drip Kettle by Hario Japan, Nomander Collapsible Water Bottle ($29), Wifey falling off her camping chair (priceless).

Tour Shirt Floral ($69) by Topo Design, Toddler by us, Tent by Shiftpod

Tour Shirt Floral ($69) by Topo Design, Toddler by us, Tent by Shiftpod

Sun Tee ($36) and Sport Socks ($15) by Topo Designs

Sun Tee ($36) and Sport Socks ($15) by Topo Designs

Hybrid Hoodie ($129), Sport Socks ($15) and Bandana ($18) by Topo Designs, Random Slipper?

Hybrid Hoodie ($129), Sport Socks ($15) and Bandana ($18) by Topo Designs, Random Slipper?

Coverall by Topo Designs ($189), Bourbon by Four Roses (Single Barrel) Whiskey and a book. Yes, it's time well spent. Just make sure to get good Bourbon like Four Roses Single Barrel, it's worth every penny.

Coverall by Topo Designs ($189), Bourbon by Four Roses (Single Barrel) Whiskey and a book. Yes, it's time well spent. Just make sure to get good Bourbon like Four Roses Single Barrel, it's worth every penny.

Hat by Supreme, Shirt by Outerknown x Levis and Jeans by Outerknown and Levis - The amazing and eco conscious brand by Kelly Slater. One of our faves. 

Hat by Supreme, Shirt by Outerknown x Levis and Jeans by Outerknown and Levis - The amazing and eco conscious brand by Kelly Slater. One of our faves. 

Swaggr is a cool little start up doing socks that are made from recycled plastic bottles, we love that, and they are super comfortable. Check the Do You Even Recycle Bro? pair.

Swaggr is a cool little start up doing socks that are made from recycled plastic bottles, we love that, and they are super comfortable. Check the Do You Even Recycle Bro? pair.

Climb some shit, go for a walk (with a mask and social distance, don't be that guy). 

Climb some shit, go for a walk (with a mask and social distance, don't be that guy). 

Live streaming with not a lot of luck, pull down city! The Denon DJ Prime Go is fully battery powered and so is the JBL Eon Compact speaker, so we are basically off the grid here. 

Live streaming with not a lot of luck, pull down city! The Denon DJ Prime Go is fully battery powered and so is the JBL Eon Compact speaker, so we are basically off the grid here. 

Stream It if you can or DJ for your loved ones. Music is something we never get the time to truly sit down and deeply digest, it always seems rushed. We got the chance to take the new Denon DJ Prime Go for a ride, a powerful little all in one DJ setup with an onboard battery. 

Here's the mix I did on this little bad boy. 

Make some cookies. Props to our friend Stacy on these, clever and pair well with port or pale ale. 

Make some cookies. Props to our friend Stacy on these, clever and pair well with port or pale ale. 

Related Content