Maybe It's Time For A Festival In Your Backyard?

What in the hell is happening right now? It's surreal, it's bananas and it's definitely taking its toll in a lot of different ways right now which has led to a lot of anxiety and soul searching for many of us. So after about six weeks, and no end in sight we decided it was time to take things into our own hands and make lockdown a little more fun.

Here are some ideas, bits of inspiration mixed with some cool items from brands we love. It's not ideal, but screw it. We are going to embrace the quarantine fifteen and have some fun, drink some beer (and whiskey) and learn some shit we haven't had time for in years. Maybe even read a book or two...?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We broke out the old Shiftpod 2, some camping gear and spent the night in our tent, a couple nights actually. Here are some ideas - we are bored at home, so take these with a grain of salt, and some tequila.

Make Quarantine More Fun Micro Festival:

- Make dinner outside on a camping stove, it's fun and it makes you feel like you are in the woods. Burgers are better when you cook them outside anyway!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

- Burn some incense, or some actual firewood if you have the space. Create some vibes.

- Get some great beer and whiskey to enjoy. Drink patiently, enjoy the craft of the brewers and the distillers. You can finally take the time to smell the roses...

- Dress for the occasion. We partnered up with our friends at Topo Designs, Yunizon, Goorin Brothers, and Outerknown to trick ourselves into thinking we were going somewhere. If you don't shower and wear sweats all day, your inspiration and motivation will die faster than Trump can fuck up the facts.

- Dust off your camping gear. If you have the space pull out the camping table, cooler, chairs, etc. It makes it feel more legit, and you can get your gear cleaned up for that next trip????

- Live stream some music or just listen to some. It wouldn't be the world's smallest music festival with out DJ Daddy in the tiny tent.

Here are some shots of our stupid, yet very fun little festival aka backyard campout. Inspiring we hope so, fun absofuckinglutely!

Hat by Supreme, Shirt by Outerknown x Levis and Jeans by Outerknown and Levis - The amazing and eco conscious brand by Kelly Slater. One of our faves.

Swaggr is a cool little start up doing socks that are made from recycled plastic bottles, we love that, and they are super comfortable. Check the Do You Even Recycle Bro? pair.

Climb some shit, go for a walk (with a mask and social distance, don't be that guy).

Live streaming with not a lot of luck, pull down city! The Denon DJ Prime Go is fully battery powered and so is the JBL Eon Compact speaker, so we are basically off the grid here.

Stream It if you can or DJ for your loved ones. Music is something we never get the time to truly sit down and deeply digest, it always seems rushed. We got the chance to take the new Denon DJ Prime Go for a ride, a powerful little all in one DJ setup with an onboard battery.

Here's the mix I did on this little bad boy.