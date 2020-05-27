Meet Scaler 2: The Powerful Music Theory Workstation That Gives You Access To A World Of New Ideas, Expressions and Melodies

Empower the composer within with this powerful plugin.

Meet Scaler 2 available at Plugin Boutique.

The next step in working with scales, chords and melodies in your DAW, the second full version of the critically acclaimed Scaler (VST/AU/AAX) introduces melodic expressions, over 200 new chord sets, modulation suggestions, audio detection, MIDI capture, 30 new instruments and much more..

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Scaler is an inspirational and powerful music theory workstation that gives you access to a world of new ideas, expressions and melodies. With powerful detection of MIDI and audio, Scaler can determine what key and scale you’re in and suggest chords that match your music, or inspire a tune from scratch by providing a set of initial chords in an unexplored key.

Making music theory and composition easy – we’re proud to count Jean Michelle Jarre, Carl Cox, The Temper Trap and MJ Cole among its users.

New In Scaler 2:

Redesigned from the ground up with over 200 new chord sets, hundreds of new scales, and 30 new instruments

• Play melodic expressions with over 200 phrases, performances, and rhythms by professional musicians

• Establish your scale with audio detection as well as MIDI detection

• Keys Lock helps you create emotive melodies by locking keys to your chords

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

• MIDI Capture lets you perform inside Scaler and then export the results as MIDI

• Modulation suggestions give you new ways to reach musical destinations

• Get more natural-sounding melodies and expressions with the humanize function

• Edit Mode for adjusting length, inversion, octave and more per chord in a pattern

• Pad View helps you to arrange multiple patterns and keyswitch between them

• Audition new progressions in context with DAW Sync playback

• Voice Grouping can keep your chords within a certain range for voice leading

• Chord editing and moving tools include lasso, drag n drop, replace and insert

With Performances, Phrases and Rhythms created by real pianists and musicians, Scaler 2 isn’t just about creating chords and arpeggios – it can lay down melodies as well. Over 200 Expressions let you experiment with riffs and melodies, which can be locked to notes of your scale or a chord.

New Audio Detection Technology means you can detect and analyze chords and scales from existing audio sources. With MIDI Capture, you can record Scaler’s output – whether you’re clicking keys or chords, or playing progressions – in order to drag the resulting MIDI to outside the plugin.

Scaler now comes with 30 internal sounds including piano, synth, orchestral and guitar patches; Over 100 new song and genre-based chord sets and over 100 new artist chord sets to inspire new progressions and melodies. There are over 100 suggested modulation paths and presets to navigate from one key to another; plus hundreds of new scales and modes to get your creative juices flowing.

Lock keys to your chords to create complex melodies by intuitively moving around on your MIDI controller. Humanise Scaler’s performance by introducing variations to velocity and/or timing. Voice Grouping lets you automatically invert notes to restrict playback within certain octaves or by using open voicing.

Scaler now makes Modulation Suggestions for movement between your current key and a destination. The majority of suggestions have been sourced from professional musicians, and some are generated algorithmically.

Edit Mode lets you dial in Duration, Octave, Inversion and more parameters per chord, and there are new ways to edit chords when right-clicking. DAW Sync links your chord patterns to your DAW’s playback, making it easy to audition new progressions or alter existing chord patterns alongside your DAW project. Pad View makes it easy to construct entire arrangements, moving chords and whole progressions on a higher level.

Take more control over chords in the progression builder. With lasso, drag and drop, insert and replace functions, there’s less friction between what’s in your head and what’s possible in the plugin. You can also drag individual chords as MIDI to your DAW or OS.

Scaler 2 is available at Plugin Boutique with an introductory sale price of £39.95 / $49 and existing Scaler users can upgrade for £19 / $19 until 30th June. MSRP thereafter is £49.95 / $59, while the upgrade is £25 / $29.