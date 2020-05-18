Mix: Magnetic Presents - Chic Hooligan Rare Grooves Vol. 1

via Mixcloud

Taking a break from our normal Magnetic mixes of electronic music, Chic Hooligan digs into the vinyl stacks and brings out a mix of dancefloor jazz, hip hop and soul from the 70s, 80s, 90s and early 00s. Everything from a rare 4Hero B-side featuring Butterfly from Digable Planets to breaks from San Diego Acid Jazz legend DJ Greyboy, and even some Cymande and Quincy Jones.

This is for those who are looking for something a little bit different. Chic Hooligan is back and has a new mix.