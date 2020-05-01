Moodymann Details New Album 'Taken Away,' Shares Single "Do Wrong"
Moodymann has another album on the way.
Moodymann has announced a new album Taken Away, which will be released later this month. He has unveiled the first single “Do Wrong” today on Bandcamp.
The new single features a sample of First Choice’s soul classic “Love & Happiness.”
The Detroit icon is releasing the eight-track album through his KDJ label on May 21. It can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp now. It follows his 2019 album Sinner, which was also released on KDJ.
Tracklist:
01. Do Wrong
02. Taken Away
03. Let Me In
04. Just Stay A While
05. Goodbye Everybody
06. Slow Down
07. I'm Already Hi
08. Taken Away (Moodymann Mix)