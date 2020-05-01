Moodymann Details New Album 'Taken Away,' Shares Single "Do Wrong"

Moodymann has another album on the way.

Moodymann cover art KDJ Records

Moodymann has announced a new album Taken Away, which will be released later this month. He has unveiled the first single “Do Wrong” today on Bandcamp.

The new single features a sample of First Choice’s soul classic “Love & Happiness.”

The Detroit icon is releasing the eight-track album through his KDJ label on May 21. It can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp now. It follows his 2019 album Sinner, which was also released on KDJ.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

01. Do Wrong

02. Taken Away

03. Let Me In

04. Just Stay A While

05. Goodbye Everybody

06. Slow Down

07. I'm Already Hi

08. Taken Away (Moodymann Mix)