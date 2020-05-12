Moog Releases New Semi-Modular Analog Synth: Subharmonicon

Lovely via Moog

Moog Music has unveiled a new semi-modular analog polyrhythmic synthesizer called the Subharmonicon.

It's a beauty via Moog

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Subharmonicon comes with two VCOs, four Subharmonic Oscillators, two 4-Step Sequencers, and four Rhythm Generators. It can be interfaced Mother-32, DFAM, and other external Eurorack-compatible gear. The synth can also be patched into itself for even more possibilities.

via Moog

The Subharmonicon draws its influences from the 1930s and 1940s with Joseph Schillinger’s mathematical systems for musical composition. It’s physical composition is influenced by two analog innovations from the 1930s and 1940s: the Mixtur-Trautonium and the Rhythmicon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The semi-modular analog polyrhythmic synthesizer was been released with a film score done by synth pioneer Suzanne Ciani titled Music As Living Matter. The short film, done with multidisciplinary visual artist Scott Kiernan, was created to explore and examine conventional ideas of music, sound, and expression.

"What I love about this instrument is that it gives you a more organic and fluid beat pattern that is off the grid. It is intuitive and yet full of surprises,” says Suzanne Ciani. “Schillinger gives us a very fundamental concept of what music is to a human being that I connect with: art is a piece of life itself that we make to reflect our experience.”

Watch the short film and a series of videos about the synth. Head to the Moog website to see how to get your Subharmonicon.