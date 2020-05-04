New Guide Shows How To Make Events Greener & More Sustainable

Photo Credit: aLIVE Coverage

When the pandemic has passed and live music is back, there is a real opportunity to reshape events in a greener, sustainable way. There has already been a push to do so, but often just on the surface and with vain public statements about initiatives in the future. Sustainability Event Company, Ascendance Events has created a guide to doing just that – making sure your events have the smallest environmental footprint possible. The 16-page guide is easy to take in, so get to reading and see how you can make your events better for the environment because it is your duty to do so.