Nicolas Jaar Announces New Album 'Telas,' Shares First Part "Telahora"

The album is divided into four parts and Jaar played the first on a radio show over the weekend.

It is a very busy year for Nicolas Jaar. The producer over the weekend announced a new album titled Telas. This comes after earlier this year he released a new Against All Logic album 2017-2019 and a new Jaar album Cenizas.

Jaar outlined Telas during an appearance on Radio Alhara, where he introduced the music, thanked a bunch of musicians who inspired and helped create the project and then played the first piece.

According to his website, joining Jaar on the album are cellist Milena Punzi, vocalist Susanna Gonzo, and instrument makers Anna Ippolito and Marzio Zorio, with Heba Kadry handling mastering.

Telas is an hour-long and will be divided into four-parts. The first, “Telahora,” is the one Jaar debuted; the others are called “Telencima,” “Telahumo,” and “Telallás.” In addition to Telas, he also debuted another song titled “All One” apparently not on Telas, according to Stereogum.

Telas will be released on July 17 via Other People.

Listen to his radio show to get an idea of what will be arriving on Friday.

