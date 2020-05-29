Playlist: Franky Wah's 10 Tracks To Workout To

There are two general groupings of people who are handling this quarantine physically. There are those eating everything on sight, ballooning accordingly and those who have decided their allotment of time outside should be used for working out, even if they have never exercised before.

British DJ and producer Franky Way wants to help you on that fitness journey. Wah has released his new mixtape The Revival Vol. 1 today, which spans house, breaks, techno and 90's rave revival. The mixtape is out and you should get yourself a copy here.

We have asked Franky Wah to make us a workout playlist that will help you either get out there and jog for the first time or for the 100th time in your quarantine so you can be buff as hell on a first date.

While the mixtape covers his electronic world, the workout playlist is very different, going with some big 90's hip-hop records for some tried and tested tracks that never fail to get the adrenaline pumping. It is the weekend, you have the time. Go for a walk, run or do some push ups.

"I have a huge workout playlist consisting of music from all genres and like most people, I end up dipping in and out of them but this selection has stood the test of time. They motivate me to run that bit further and lift that bit heavier, so put your headphones in, turn it up and challenge yourself!"