Premiere: DC Breaks & Smooth - Shogun Of The Dark [Ram Records]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from three of Drum & Bass's finest names. Taken from the forthcoming Ram Rave Pt. 3 compilation, DC Breaks and Smooth's Shogun Of The Dark is a full-on, finger guns blazing dancefloor record that will surely get bodies moving right from the get-go. Bouncing rhythms, gritty and aggressive bass, and eerie pads in the breakdown perfectly encompass DC Breaks and Smooth's styles in one track. Shogun Of The Dark is available now. Grab it here.

Track: Shogun Of The Dark

Artist: DC Breaks & Smooth

Label: Ram Records

Format: Digital

Release Date: 5-15-2020