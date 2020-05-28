Premiere: Kawaii - Searching [Metro Recordings]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from DNB superstar Matrix's Metro imprint. NYC-duo Kawaii's 'Searching' is a fresh and uplifting number that evokes feelings of summer and freedom, something we could all use a bit of right now. Interestingly enough, Searching is the duo's debut original release, which caught the attention of Matrix who then made Metro Recordings it’s official home. Searching will be available on May 29th.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Searching

Artist: Kawaii

Label: Metro Recordings

Format: Digital

Release Date: 5-29-20