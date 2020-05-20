This weekend was supposed to be the beginning of festival season in North America with events all over the continent, but instead we are left with partial openings and wannabe, soulless concerts, with most events still online. We can still connect through the virtual dancefloor through music, but it isn’t the same. That hasn’t stopped great music from coming out each week and on Friday, Leon & NiCe7 will release their new collaboration “Please Don’t Leave,” along with a Serge Devant remix, and we have the premiere for the original.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Please Don’t Leave” beckons you into its clutches like a Siren’s song with shaking percussion and soft voice asking “darling please don’t leave.” Synths swirl around the track in a misty haze as it slowly builds over eight and a half hypnotic minutes to a progressive, rolling mini-climax.

The song was influenced by a trip to play Day Zero in Tulum and Leon & NiCe7 channeled that same vibe into this long and mesmerizing record.

“Back in 2018 when we were at our label showcase at BPM Festival in Mexico, we met up with Damian who invited us to his Day Zero party in Tulum,” explain the DJs. "The atmosphere at Day Zero was magical and inspiring, and it was that night that we were able to create a track that represented our shared experience. Once back in Italy we spent three days in the studio to create that particular event and atmosphere.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stream “Please Don’t Leave” now and get ready for it to be released this Friday, May 22 via Crosstown Rebels. Pre-order the release here.