Premiere: Luca Draccar - Simply Complicated [Lush Point]
Driving atmospheric techno from Luca Draccar.
Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from Luca Draccar. Taken from his No Sometimes Yes EP, "Simply Complicated" is a track built around the premise of incoherence and pure expression based on mood and setting. The track begins with a simple beat, surrounded by eerie and mysterious atmospheric elements. As the track progresses, the synth stabs, along with driving percussion, come together and create a perfect track to get the night started. "Simply Complicated" will be available on January 17th via Lush Point records.
Track: Simply Complicated
Artist: Luca Draccar
Label: Lush Point
Format: Digital
Release Date: 1-17-2020