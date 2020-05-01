Premiere: Luca Draccar - Simply Complicated [Lush Point]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from Luca Draccar. Taken from his No Sometimes Yes EP, "Simply Complicated" is a track built around the premise of incoherence and pure expression based on mood and setting. The track begins with a simple beat, surrounded by eerie and mysterious atmospheric elements. As the track progresses, the synth stabs, along with driving percussion, come together and create a perfect track to get the night started. "Simply Complicated" will be available on January 17th via Lush Point records.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Simply Complicated

Artist: Luca Draccar

Label: Lush Point

Format: Digital

Release Date: 1-17-2020