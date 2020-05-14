Imran Bhagat

Rising Anjunadeep starlets Nox Vahn and Marsh have teamed up on a two-track release out tomorrow, “Come Together / Naturish.” “Come Together” was first premiered as part of Anjunadeep Volume 11, but “Naturish” is as fresh as they come and we are happy to premiere this one for you all today.

The song starts with a touch of Moderat and then transitions into the sort of deep and melodic tracks we have come to know from the American producers. The title “Naturish” comes from their affinity for the great outdoors since they both live in big cities. Being surrounded by the lushness of nature just hits different after months of life in concrete and tall buildings. The echoing keys, soft pads and flickering synths all play into the lavish feel of this record.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"We have always found solace in getting away from the hustle of city life, and out to a quiet place in nature to rest and reflect," explain the pair to Magnetic We wrote ‘Naturish’ with this in mind - it is a dreamy number packed with soul and emotion, with the power to heal and reflect from anywhere."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stream the full song below and pre-order the two-tracker here.