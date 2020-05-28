Premiere: Ryan Murgatroyd - Is That You

Ryan Murgatroyd Natasha Stanisavljevic

South African producer and label owner Ryan Murgatroyd is releasing his new single “Is That You” tomorrow with a trio of remixes from LEEU, Cioz and Andrea Ljekaj. The remixes all offer their own clubbier takes on the track, but I was drawn to the original and have it to premiere for you today.

The 9-minute epic of a track slowly builds and develops over that time with fluttering synths, soft pads, a warbling arp, piano, some funky bass and a playful synth motif that drives home the joy in this record. It is long, progressive and soothing that delivers a hypnotic ride from start to finish. It opens up half way through and redevelops again with many of the same elements that reform in new and exciting ways.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The entire package that arrives tomorrow looks to build on the original with remixes in new and exiting ways according to Murgatroyd.

"Four good friends from all corners of the globe added their interpretations to one of my favorite pieces of music. I love this package for the sonic versatility and I think a lot of DJs will find an edit for their more unusual sets here,” explains Murgatroyd. “I used my original to open Mixmag Lab and it was such a great moment, so it's exciting to think about all the ways people can experience this track with these new versions, and some great new moments DJs can create with the remix package.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Listen to the track below and get the track tomorrow, May 29.