Review: Vocaloid 5

The development of Vocaloid began in the year 2000 and was not originally intended to be a full commercial project. However, with the help of Yamaha, they developed the software into a commercial product and launched the first version of Vocaloid in 2004. Since then they have come a long way, their fifth version of Vocaloid(Vocaloid 5) was released in 2018. Today I'm here to talk about Vocaloid 5 and give you a full rundown of what its all about.

What Is It?

Vocaloid 5 is a singing voice synthesizer software that allows you to synthesize singing by typing in lyrics and adding melody. It's all customization, you control everything from the vocals and melody, to how much vibrato and effects are used. Think of it as multiple virtual singers inside your computer.

Key Features

Vocaloid 5 Standard comes with 4 voicebanks (virtual singers), more than 2000 preset phrases, over 100 preset singing styles, and 11 audio effects. It is compatible with both Mac and Windows and can be used as a VST in your DAW or standalone. Vocaloid 5 Premium comes 8 voicebanks but has the same amount of preset phrases, singing styles, and audio effects as standard.

My Experience

Over the past month, I've gotten to use and experiment with Vocaloid 5 and what it has to offer. The software itself is very easy to use. After a few hours, I was able to navigate and perform any tasks with ease. Editing the vocals and melody can be done down to the syllable. You can change the pitch, dynamics, tone, and customize different effects to get exactly what you're looking for. Aside from the software I was also impressed by the amount of content you are given. With the 4 voicebanks and thousands of vocal presets, you have an incredible amount of content to play around with. They also have over 50 voicebanks on their website so if you are looking for something different they'll have it.

Final Thoughts

Overall, this has to be one of the most impressive software/VST's I've used to date. The fact that we can create lyrics, melody, and adjust everything from the audio effects to the vibrato of a virtual singer is stunning. On top of that, It's affordable, easy to use, and there are tons of content. I'm very grateful to Vocaloid for letting me experience their amazing product and I'm looking forward to what's in store for the future.

Price

Standard: USD 225.23

Premium: USD 360.36