RIP Florian Schneider: Kraftwerk Co-Founder Remembered

Earlier today, we learned of the death of Florian Schneider, co-founder of pioneering electronic music group Kraftwerk, died at the age of 73. He died after a short battle with cancer. He co-founded the group with Ralf Hütter in 1970 and they helped shape the course of music history, influencing generations of musicians. Their blend of electronics, pop and rock revolutionized the way music is made and perceived and has made them one of the most influential groups of all time.

As new of Schneider's death has spread, reactions to his passing have been posted online by those who have noted that they may not be where they are today without him and Kraftwerk.

