Run The Jewels Detail New Album 'RTJ4' With Josh Homme, Pharrell, Zack De La Rocha

Run The Jewels will release their new album in just a few weeks.

Run The Jewels have announced the details for their upcoming album RTJ4. The LP was supposed to piggyback a massive tour supporting the comeback of Rage Against The Machine, but a global pandemic got in the way and the tour has been pushed to next year. Luckily for the rest of us, that has not delayed their album, which will be released in three weeks. The album comes with some big name features including 2 Chainz, DJ Premier, Josh Homme, Mavis Staples, Pharrell, Zack De La Rocha and more.

We have already gotten two singles from the album, “Yankee And The Brave” and “Ooh LA LA.”

RTJ4 will be released on June 5. Pre-order the record on their website and see the full tracklist below.

01. Yankee And The Brave (Ep. 4)

02. Ooh LA LA (Feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

03. Out Of Sight (Feat. 2 Chainz)

04. Holy Calamafuck

05. Goonies Vs. E.T.

06. Walking In The Snow

07. Ju$t (Feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack De La Rocha)

08. Never Look Back

09. The Ground Below

10. Pulling The Pin (Feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11. A Few Words For The Firing Squad (Radiation)