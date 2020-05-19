SendMusic Launches Mobile App With Free 3GB Music File Transfers

SendMusic

UK tech start up, SendMusic, has launched its mobile app, which comes with the ability to send up to 3GBs free of files back and forth. The all-in-one music file transfer and collaborative platform also allows for music playback to listen before downloading and real-time feedback on tracks people send back and forth.

This will allow music makers and content people to send each other remix parts, demo tracks, mixdowns, masters, promos, DJ mixes and more for feedback across a mobile app.

SendMusic offers three subscription options: Free (up to 3GB files per transfer), Personal (Up to 5GB files / $5 monthly / $50 annually), and Security (Up to 10 GB files / $10 monthly or $100 annually) with increasing storage terms, customization and security options in each. Download from the App Store (iOS only) or sign up at sendmusic.com.