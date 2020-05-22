Spotlight: Audials - How To Create Your Perfect Playlist From Different Streaming Services

With the music streaming recorder from Audials, you can keep your favorite songs and remixes together in one place.

With the music streaming recorder from Audials, you can keep your favorite songs and remixes together in one place. Find, record, save and convert music from different streaming services. You can create a playlist no matter the source. Regardless of whether you prefer Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube or SoundCloud, with Audials Music you can mix them up - import and export whole playlists or just specific songs from Spotify and YouTube.

Follow these steps to save music from streaming platforms:

1. Choose the music streaming service you want to record from, for example Spotify.

2. Drag a song here or even a multiple Spotify playlists or albums via a duplicated link.

You can download and save songs at extremely high 15x speeds within minutes with the Audials Spotify recorder. So you get quickly and effortlessly a large number of tracks, which are certainly correctly trimmed at the beginning and end of the song. Tags and album covers are automatically included.

A special feature what makes Audials unique is that you can also switch sources and add music into one playlist, which is normally harder to add towards your playlist.

Find your songs and create a new playlist or add on to an existing one.

Make sure to also have your perfect playlist on the go with the Audials apps for Android, iOS and Windows.

