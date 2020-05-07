Spotlight: How To Improve Your Lifestyle With CBD In 2020

CBD usage for health and wellbeing continues to increase, much like many other diet trends or similar products. Unlike some of these other fads, CBD shows promise as a legitimate medical treatment for a variety of conditions and ailments. CBD, which is found in cannabis, or hemp, is still being studied and there’s a lot still to learn, but scientists and researchers are catching up now that many places are legalizing it.

Many studies have already been completed that show the benefits of using CBD for pain, mental health conditions, cancer, diabetes, substance abuse disorders, and much more. Want to give it a try? Here are some ways it can improve your lifestyle this year, and every year.

Use CBD for Pain Relief

Cannabis has been used to treat pain in societies across the globe, including Asia and the Middle East going back at least a century, perhaps more. In fact, many research studies have concluded that CBD is a legitimate way to ease pain associated with chronic conditions, such as migraines and autoimmune diseases, but can also be used to provide time-limited pain relief. High-quality CBD isolate is especially helpful for pain relief as it’s more concentrated than other CBD products.

Treat Anxiety and Depression with CBD

One of the most promising uses for CBD is to treat mental health conditions, specifically anxiety and depression. Because of the way CBD works on brain chemicals, it can mimic many prescription medications, but without the dependency and side effects that often go with them. Many studies have concluded that CBD has antidepressant and anti-anxiety benefits so adding them to your routine could noticeably improve your quality of life. Talk to your doctor first.

Add CBD to Your Life to Boost Your Appetite

If you know anything about marijuana, you have likely heard how it makes you hungry, something often referred to as “the munchies.” For people suffering from health conditions that affect their appetite, using CBD can restore it and ensure that they’re able to take in the food that will provide the nutrients needed to keep them healthy and battling their illness. While more research in this particular realm is needed, many researchers are seeing promise in using CBD to boost appetite.

Get Beautiful Skin with CBD

Research on CBD for skincare is emerging, but preliminary studies report that it could have potential benefits, particularly for people who suffer from acne. Other studies report that it could have a positive effect on skin-related allergic reactions, systemic sclerosis and skin cancer. CBD shouldn’t replace other treatments for these conditions, but you may find that it works well in conjunction with them.

Take CBD to Keep Your Brain Healthy

Your brain health is arguably one of the most important aspects of your health, but one that many people don’t think much about. If you’re focused on ripped ab muscles or good gut health, it’s time to add brain health to the list. Because CBD is neuroprotective, research has found that it could be helpful for protecting the brain from trauma and reversing damage sustained due to trauma. In addition, some studies have found that CBD can help your brain generate new neurons, a process that slows down as you age, which may protect brain health throughout your lifetime and could even ward off dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and related conditions.

Keep Your Heart Ticking with CBD

One of the primary ways that CBD can help you keep your heart healthy is that it helps battle obesity, one of the biggest contributors to heart problems. Some studies have found that, among cannabis users, the rates of obesity are about one-third lower than non-users. Other studies have found that CBD may help fight atherosclerosis, which helps cut the amount of plaque in your arteries, lowering the risk of a heart attack. This is because CBD is an anti-inflammatory and atherosclerosis is linked to inflammation.

Try CBD to Improve Your Sleep

Not getting the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night can have far-reaching detrimental effects on your health. If you battle insomnia, anxiety, or general nighttime discomfort, you may find that CBD can help you relax enough to fall asleep. It’s important to keep in mind that some people have an opposite reaction to CBD, feeling more awake instead, so be sure you try it out under a doctor’s recommendation.

The Takeaway

CBD can be consumed simply for the pleasure of the general feeling of well-being it induces. If you want to just feel better this year, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the benefits of CBD.