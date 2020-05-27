Spotlight: How to Grow Marijuana Beginners Guide

Have you ever wanted to grow your own ganja but didn’t know where to start (legally of course)? Especially with a pandemic going on, you have nothing but time to try new hobbies so why not produce your own weed? With so many marijuana benefits, here is a guide on how to grow weed in an affordable and effective way. This will be a high-level version of how to grow so we suggest taking notes and expanding on these methods by conducting your own research to see what works best for you!

What You’ll Need To Start Growing:

Grow Tent

Grow Light

Fans and carbon filters

Thermometer/hygrometer

Marijuana seeds or clones

Soil

Buckets

Saucers

Nutrients for plants

Watering can or water system

Reflectors

Cutting tools

First, if you are limited in space it is recommended to purchase a grow tent. There are affordable options and although grow tents can become complicated with a lot of additions included with some models, essentially you are creating a space to block off an area for your marijuana plants to grow and flourish.

With that being said, a grow light is essential to growing your weed as you’ll need to control the amount of light that’s reaching your crop. There are different kinds of grow lights like High-Intensity Discharge (HID), High-Pressure Sodium (HPS), Metal Halide (MH), or LED and Compact Fluorescent for any heat concerns that the light might cause. What’s important is that the grow light covers the entire tent and is also equipped with a timer to control when the lights are turned on and off.

Exhaust fans and activated carbon filters will help to reduce the amount of heat and odors that produce from your cannabis crop, and paired with a thermometer or hygrometer will help you maintain the tent’s temperature and humidity levels.

Of course, you’ll need marijuana seeds or clones that can be found at your local dispensary. If you don’t have access to seeds nearby, you can find cannabis seeds online. However, keep in mind to be careful and make sure the company uses discretion when ordering on the internet. You can also go here to get a marijuana recommendation and you can search for similar seed strains from there.

Once your tent, lights, and fans are set up, you’ll combine loose soil into three to five-gallon buckets. You can use other complicated methods like a hydroponic system, however as a beginner keep it simple and stick to the basics. Cutting holes at the bottom of each bucket and placing saucers or plates to catch overflow will do the job just fine. It is also recommended to research what nutrients to feed your plants as they differ depending on what you’re growing. Finally, you’ll want to have water cans or a water system to properly hydrate your crop and really give it what it needs.

Growing your cannabis crop

When your grow tent and cannabis seeds are planted and in place, adjust your reflector to be closer to the plants. This helps the plant easily get the proper light to soak in nutrients, rather than the plant having to reach further to the reflector. You will raise and re-adjust the lighting system as your plants grow.

Setting your timer is important so again, be sure to invest in a decent timer that can keep up with your plant schedule. First, you’ll set your light timer to be on for 18 hours a day and off for six hours a day. During the plant’s vegetative state you’ll experience leave and branch growth but not flowers just yet - be patient!

Consider your plants like humans, where they need food and nutrients as we all do. But just like us, your cannabis crop will suffer if fed or overwatered too much so it is important to be in tune with the plant’s needs. Simply lift up the buckets and determine if it needs water or not. If a plant leaf’s tips are burnt that means it’s being overfed! Examine your plants and listen to their requests, you’ll be thanked for it later!

The pruning stage can be done early on and should be continued often. To prune, cut or pinch branches above the node where you see two new shoots will pop out soon. This process helps with administering bud sites and closing gaps between nodes which will help yield more of a crop no matter how small the crop might be. Make sure not to pinch plants once they’ve begun the flowering stage, as it will hurt your harvest!

A good trick to remember when growing is to not let the plants reach the light. Bending or lying down the branches will help and keep them from burning and some growers train their plants to grow shoots horizontally rather than growing upwards like it naturally would.

The flowering stage is next and is so exciting! Be sure to set your timer to a 12-hour on and 12-hour off light cycle and be diligent about this schedule. It is also suggested to change the feeding regimen when flowering and to one that is suitable for flowering, like a blooming solution. Depending on how large your crop is will determine how long it takes to grow weed. You’re looking at anywhere from three to five months but do your seed research and gather a more accurate estimate!

Overall Tips and Tricks

Growing cannabis doesn’t need to be as complicated as many might make it out to be. Much like growing other plants, cannabis needs nutrients and some special kind of love in order to grow. Don’t be overwhelmed if you think you don’t have space or the funds for it, feel free to get creative and find your own way to grow your cannabis! And if you’re looking for other affordable cannabis-related products check out this online headshop with the best high-quality smoking accessories for a great price. Where would you grow your own cannabis and what strain would you grow?