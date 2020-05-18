Spotlight: How to Navigate The CBD Market

In this article we will help you learn more about CBD and how to find the right CBD product in a overwhelming CBD marketplace.

via GoGreen Hemp

You may have heard of CBD in the news or maybe from a family member or friend. There is no denying that the popularity of CBD has skyrocketed ever since it was made federally legal after the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill. More and more people are using CBD for a variety of reasons such as using CBD to help support their joints and muscles, to daily use to help keep a calm demeanor. It is clear that CBD has a place in our society and is here to stay. In this article we will help you learn more about CBD and how to find the right CBD product in a overwhelming CBD marketplace.

CBD 101

CBD, also known as Cannabidiol is one of the many cannabinoids that can be found in the cannabis plant family. Yes, CBD is part of the cannabis plant family. CBD and THC are oftentimes compared because they are part of the same plant family, however they have very different attributes at their cores. The biggest difference being that CBD will not give users a “high” experience. CBD is non-intoxicating and contains little to no THC content. So users are able to enjoy the medicinal benefits associated with the cannabis plant family, without any psychoactive side effects. When it comes to CBD and results, it is important to keep your expectations clear and concise. A good baseline would be to consider such: when using CBD, it is not about what you feel, but more about what you don’t feel anymore.

What to Look for in The CBD Industry

Now that you have a brief understand about CBD and how it works, it is time to dive into navigating the marketplace. There is no denying that the CBD marketplace can be overwhelming at first because of all the terms, product types and brands. We are here to make things just a little easier, here are some of the most important attributes to look for when purchasing any CBD products.

USA Grown Hemp – The first and most important question to ask yourself prior to making any CBD purchase is where is the hemp grown and extracted. We urge customers to make sure their products use USA grown and extracted hemp to ensure that they are receiving safe and pure products.

Traceability – You want to ensure that the products you use have full traceability from seed to sale to ensure you know exactly what batch of raw oil is used in your products. This ensures accountability through transparency.

Education – It is vital to do your research prior to purchasing any CBD product. At the end of the day knowledge is truly power, so the more you know in this industry the better off you will be in choosing the right product for your needs.

One company that checks off all of these important attributes is GoGreen Hemp. GoGreen Hemp has been serving customers since 2016, making them on of the oldest CBD only companies in the industry. All of their products are third party lab tested and use USA-Grown hemp to ensure safe and potent products.

Here are some of GoGreen Hemp’s most popular products for first time CBD users:

CBD Melatonin Capsules – These capsules are just as they sound, CBD and melatonin packed into one capsule that is sure to give you a good night’s sleep, leaving you feel refreshed and ready for whatever the day may have in store.

CBD Oil Tinctures – These oil tinctures are meant to be used sublingually (underneath your tongue for 30 seconds). They come in three flavors: unflavored, peppermint and orange and four different strength levels 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg.

CBD Gummies – CBD gummies are just as they sound, edibles infused with CBD. All GoGreen Hemp CBD gummies are infused with CBD to ensure the correct potency each and every time. When purchasing any CBD edibles we strongly urge users to make sure that the products they purchase are infused, never dipped, sprayed or coated.

We hope this article helps you find the right CBD product for your needs!