Spotlight: Learn How to Sync Without Sync in Point Blank’s Latest DJ Tutorial

This technique is ideal for when you’ve only got a limited time to blend your tracks or the bpm of your two tracks differ by a few decimal values

Calling all DJs! Although beatmatching by ear is a fundamental skill taught at Point Blank Music School, this tutorial will show you a hack to get your tracks in sync using the CDJ bpm counters without them drifting at all.

This technique is ideal for when you’ve only got a limited time to blend your tracks or the bpm of your two tracks differ by a few decimal values. During the video, Ben Bristow and DJ Ravine show you how to perfectly mix two beats which may have slightly different speeds, even if the display tells you they’re in time.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If you’d like to get your skills up to scratch, check out their new online Essential DJ Skills Course. Plus, get 25% off Point Blank’s selected online courses – if you enroll before this offer ends on June 15.