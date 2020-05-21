Spotlight: Watch Point Blank Explore Logic Pro X 10.5’s New Features

Logic Pro X 10.5 is finally here and Point Blank have taken a look at the new software update to explore its new and exciting features.

The 10.5 software update has been described by Apple as the “biggest update to Logic since the launch of Logic Pro X” and sees the DAW ramped up with some of its best features yet. Just a few which especially stood out are the new step sequencer and live loops function as well as their updated stream of sampling tools. If you’d like to learn more about how Logic Pro or any other DAWs for that matter work, why not enroll on a Point Blank course? They can teach you the ins and outs of music production from beginner to advanced level.

During the video, PB’s Course Content Developer Risa T runs through some of the most exciting updates Logic Pro X 10.5 has to offer. Most notably, Live Loops which helps generate new ideas and loop sequences, Remix FX for adding your own vinyl, tape stop, gate and other effects into the track in real-time, Step Sequencer which allows you to program anything from drum loops to synth patterns and Sampler in which you can create multi-sampled instruments easily and much more.