Spotlight: Watch Point Blank’s Risa T Deconstruct Tones And I’s Hit "Dance Monkey"

Point Blank are back with another deconstruction, this time from their Course Content Developer Risa T who stepped in to break down Tones And I's giant hit, "Dance Monkey." If you're new to Point Blank's deconstructions and not familiar with what one entails, it's where they take a well-known track, break it down to its core elements and recreate it before your very eyes.

"Dance Monkey" was released last year via Bad Batch Records under exclusive license to Elektra Records and went on to rule the UK Singles Chart for 11 consecutive weeks. This lengthy stint at number one saw the Australian singer break the record for a solo female act at the top spot eclipsing both Rihanna’s "Umbrella" and Whitney Houston’s "I Will Always Love You." The track has since gone on to rack up an impressive 2.5 billion plays on YouTube and Spotify with no signs of slowing down. The track itself is an ode to Tones And I’s life as a busker and is packed with catchy piano melodies, basslines and vocals.

In the video, Risa shows exactly how the hit track was built from the ground up in Logic Pro X. She kicks things off by looking at the chord progression used throughout the song before recording in the track’s bass pluck and percussive finger snaps. She moves swiftly on to the 808 which she programmed in Native Instruments’ Massive as well as showing how to easily create your own sweeping sound effect which is perfect for build-ups. Last but not least, Risa works on Dance Monkey’s chorus – the part which features that big Moog-style bassline. This deconstruction is great for anyone looking for tips on how to structure their tracks and proves that you can create a hit with just a few key elements.