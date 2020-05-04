Spring Sale + Soundtoys Releases Effect Rack Plug-in For Purchase Outside the Soundtoys 5 Bundle

The Soundtoys Spring Sale is on, plus you can now buy the Effect Rack Plug-in on it's own.

You are stuck at home for a while, so might as well head into the studio or start to sharpen those production skills. Soundtoys has dropped another amazing sale and just announced that you can buy the Effect Rack Plug-in outside of the normal bundle. The links to the sale are below along with more information on the Effect Rack release.

Soundtoys, Inc., a leading developer of professional DSP audio effects, has made the Soundtoys Effect Rack available for purchase as a standalone plug-in. Until now, the multi-effect chain building Effect Rack has only been available within the Soundtoys 5 bundle. Along with the release of Effect Rack, Soundtoys also launched its annual Spring Sale, which offers Effect Rack with a compelling discount at $199 (reg $299).

“I’m so excited to finally release Effect Rack from the Soundtoys 5 bundle. It’s my favorite Soundtoys plug-in – it’s powerful, deep and so much fun to use. I also think it’s a great way for people who are new to Soundtoys to get to know the range and depth of our effects quickly and easily,” said CEO and lead designer Ken Bogdanowicz.

Effect Rack is the most powerful plug-in in the Soundtoys arsenal. It’s a single, self-contained plug-in that comes preloaded with 14 full-featured Soundtoys effects* that you can use within the Rack (not as individual plug-ins) to create multi-effect chains. Effect Rack includes EchoBoy and PrimalTap for delay, Decapitator and Radiator for rich analog saturation, and powerful rhythmic modulation and filtering from FilterFreak, Tremolator, and PhaseMistress. The true power of Effect Rack comes from its global controls. Use the Recycle knob to create instant feedback effects and the global Mix control for easy parallel processing. Once you've created your perfect processing chain, save it as a preset to add to the large built-in library of factory effects.

Effect Rack is available for purchase at soundtoys.com at $199 (reg $299) during the Soundtoys Spring Sale, along with many other deals. Sale prices end May 30.



*Effect Rack includes Crystallizer, Decapitator, Devil-Loc Deluxe, EchoBoy, EchoBoy Jr., FilterFreak, FilterFreak 2, MicroShift, PanMan, PhaseMistress, PrimalTap, Radiator, Sie-Q, and Tremolator.