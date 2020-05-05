Spring Style Guide: Portland's Bridge and Burn keeps you looking good, even if you can't go anywhere!

Portlandia baby... beer, beer, music, beer, outdoorsy life. Jealous yet?

So we have chosen some of our favorite pieces from the new spring line of Portland, OR's Bridge & Burn (they also have an amazing Downtown LA store). Finely crafted, stylish clothing for men and women inspired by the outdoor lifestyle, craft beer (and coffee), great indie music and a love for boutique vibes.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This season they have introduced their new Sustainable Series collection, featuring garments made from more earth-friendly fabrics like organic cotton, linen, and hemp. The Kay, Loren, and both Tulip prints featured below are part of this collection.

Pro Tip - If you sign up for their email list you will receive 15% off your first purchase as a new customer.

Check out our feature on the brand's founder Erik Prowell HERE

Men's Selects:

Click to buy

The Harbor Tulip Print | $108.00

The classic short-sleeve in a playful floral print. The shirt is cut slim from silky rayon fabric that drapes nicely and breathes easily. The allover tulip print is designed in-house at our Portland headquarters, a Bridge & Burn exclusive.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Click To Buy

Camp Comfort Tee | $36

Men's super soft, lightweight tee made in San Francisco and printed in Portland, OR. Designed in-house at Bridge & Burn HQ.

Click Here to Buy

Crest Charcoal (Overshirt) | $178

This overshirt is made from sturdy cotton canvas and ideal for transitional months—though it’s the kind of casual staple you end up living in year-round. Wear it as a shirt or layer it over a crisp white tee. The textured cotton-dobby lining has a polka-dot pattern for added detail.

Women's Selects:

The Loren Navy Dobby | $138

The Loren is a classic button-front shirt dress in airy cotton dobby that offers breathability and incredible softness. Utilitarian details include cuffed sleeves and a single chest pocket.

Kay Goldenrod Multi | $158

The Kay is a wide-leg jumpsuit with a flattering scoop neck and a relaxed fit. It’s crafted from a multicolor organic cotton spacedye that breathes easily, drapes nicely and only gets softer over time. Front patch pockets add a utilitarian finish. Size up for a roomy, slouchy look.

Dolores Tulip Print | $128

This button-front shirt dress has a relaxed, open collar and fitted waistline for a flattering cut. Made from 100% Modal, it feels smooth and drapes beautifully. Finished with a rounded hem. The hand-painted tulip print was designed in house at our Portland headquarters—a Bridge & Burn exclusive. We suggest choosing the size that fits your waist measurement.