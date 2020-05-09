Stay Inspired, Fit, and Calm During Lockdown

Staying home has been a swirling emotional hurricane of sorts; you are relaxed then you are stressed. You feel like you need a drink, but then you are drinking too much and not exercising or eating well for that matter.

There are some ways to cope with the emotional and physical repercussions of this pandemic lockdown, and we have gathered up some stuff + ideas to help.

Ease the anxiety with CBD supplements, tea, meditation, and some relaxing aromatherapy in the form of incense, essential oils, and even body wash that smells like trees. We have gathered up a shortlist of products and ideas that might ease the uneasy in you at the moment.

Guys - there is a reason your girlfriend/wife sits in a warm bath with a glass of wine and a candle, it's so she can chill the f out, so let's learn from the best here, shall we.

Tea, Incense, Body Wash and Room Spray by Juniper Ridge - Smells like the forest!

Tea, Incense, and Body Wash that makes you feel outside from Juniper Ridge.

Tea - I know what you are thinking, that's so cliche and granny of you. Well, these botanical teas from Juniper Ridge smell and taste incredible, so when you are reaching for another beer, maybe take the night off and wind down with some White Sage + Wild Mint tea! Pair this with the campfire incense, and you are in smelly tree heaven.

Incense - The Campfire incense from Juniper Ridge is precisely what you want it to be without all the nasty smoke that comes with a campfire. The smell of fresh burning cedar makes you feel like you are outside with your friends around the fire (add whiskey for full effect, may we recommend Four Roses single barrel). If you can find a place to sit outside and cozy up in a blanket, this will take you away guaranteed.

Body Wash That Smells Like Trees - The Juniper Ridge body wash keeps that fresh woodsy smell going in the shower. In lockdown, you might skip the shower here and there, don't sweat it - but make it count with this stuff. We are suckers for the natural smells of the outdoors, and in a way, this is its own aromatherapy that makes you feel like you are in nature, even though you might be in your studio apartment's tiny shower.

Au Natural sample pack

Au Natural Skin Food - Hand & Face Lotion and Lip Balm Pack

The Au Natural product line is just as inspiring as it is functional, with a considerable commitment to reducing consumer waste with reusable bottles. Once you buy your first product, you can order a refile in a small compostable pouch to refill it with - simple yet why aren't all large skincare and beauty brands doing this!!! Now the function. With you washing and sanitizing your hands non stop during this pandemic, you are probably dealing with a severe case of what we call mummy hands. It's nasty, and Au Natural's hand lotion is a perfect fix. Your skin, just like your gut, needs good bacteria as well to stay healthy. Our environment and regular regimen of skincare have stripped the good bacteria on our skin, making it more irritated and sensitive. The secret ingredient is Manuka honey, a superfood feeding good bacteria while reducing bad, making your skin happy. Learn more about this fantastic little brand out of New Zealand here https://www.aunaturalskinfood.com/.

Bottle None - Soaps and Shampoo without any packaging!

So as we are sitting around in long meditation sessions and moments of contemplation, maybe we should ask ourselves how we can be better to our planet and the environment. Consumer products make too much packaging, which ends up in landfills or worse, in our oceans and waterways. The team at Bottle None is another company leading the charge in reducing waste with its innovative approach to soap, shampoo, and conditioner. The ingredients are vegan, sourced responsibly, and all-natural. Great for travel (they make a travel case to carry your bars in) and for home. Check them out here https://bottlenone.com/

Essential Oil -This Breathe Easy from Guru Nanda was a great way to calm our nerves with some amazing smells. The Breathe Easy variation is a mix of five essential oils (Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Basil, Tea Tree, and Rosemary) that delivers a fresh and relaxing vibe.

You can use it in the following ways. Very inexpensive at $9.99 and can help you find your happy place. Combine with meditation and a quiet room for the best results.

Add a few drops of Breathe Easy Essential Oil to a Guru Nanda® aromatherapy diffuser before bed.

Put 20 drops of Breathe Easy Essential Oil per 5 oz. of water to create a Breathe Easy room spray.

Dilute a few drops of Breathe Easy Essential Oil with Guru Nanda Fractionated Coconut Oil at a 2% dilution rate. Rub the blend onto the temples and the back of the neck.



CBD supplements from Baseline - We tried all three samples of this, and our favorite was the Day Shift as it gave you a calming burst of energy, not the jittery over the top Coffee buzz that comes from one java too many. You can check out their full line here, with just the cocktail you need to stay calm.

Meditation - There are so many ways to do this, and so many apps and even free youtube videos. We've been using Synctuition on the iPhone and like it. Or you can tune in to one of those super long whale noises youtube video, whatever you do, find a way to meditate even if it's just a little bit. Here is our latest meditation mix, the first in a series called Ambient Meditations.

The Stealth Coreboard - Potato or Plank? Do the plank and feel less like a potato!

As you slowly realize you are gaining weight and starting to feel like one of those old rooty potatoes that you left in the pantry, it's time to move. Exercising and stretching are critical for staying healthy and happy when you are under emotional and physical distress.

We got a hold of this Stealth coreboard to help us get some exercise while we were at home. The board itself looks like one of those gimmicky health gadgets you see on tv with all the crazy testimonials, but despite that bad first impression, we found this thing to be a lot of fun. The trick here is that they have an app with a variety of games that work with your phone's built-in gyroscopic mechanism. So while you are doing an excruciating plank exercise, you are twisting and turning to direct the game of your choice. If you do this every day for about 10-20 minutes, you will start to see and feel results in a couple of weeks.

There are only a couple of free games, and they are ok, but the premium games are a lot more engaging - especially mini golf. It's not a gym, but it's a lot of fun and will help you get a workout routine going. We split this up with some sit-ups, stretching, yoga, and jogging in place to help keep the beer and carbs at bay.

We hope this little list gets you in motion, or in a better headspace to calm you fried nerves, dry skin, and stagnant muscles. Many of these companies are small and leading the way environmental innovation, so if you can, give them your support.

Note: There are no affiliate programs or sales compensation to push any of these brands. We believe in their products and have tested everything listed.