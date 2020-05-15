Stream Future's New Album 'High Off Life' With Drake, DaBaby, Young Thug

Jack Gorlin

Future has released his new album High Off Life. The overly long, 21-track album comes with some big name features by the likes of Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and DaBaby. The album was executive produced by DJ Esco.

High Off Life is Future's first full-length solo release since 2019's Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd. He has appeared as a guest on numerous other projects and has been putting out a sprinkling of singles along the way. Though he isn’t putting out multiple projects a year like he was during his dominant run from 2014-2016, this much music is still impressive.

The 21 songs is probably just a play for boosting streaming numbers and chart position. The album could probably use some more features to break things up. With another Future album and his recent string of statements about his many baby mamas, misogyny Twitter has been given another shot in the arm.

Stream the album below and get your copy here.