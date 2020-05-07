LA Synthwave duo The Midnight Announce New Album 'MONSTERS'

The Midnight Nicole Mago

LA synthwave duo The Midnight has announced the details for their new album MONSTERS out this summer on Counter Records. The group has also released a new single “Deep Blue” to help push the new album.

Tyler Lyle and Tim McEwan are The Midnight who have attracted a strong fan base over the past decade, fusing synth-driven film scores, deep house, pop, and rock. This will be their fifth album, following their 2014 debut DAYS OF THUNDER, and then a quick succession of albums in 2016, 2017 and 2018, ENDLESS SUMMER, NOCTURNAL and KIDS.

“MONSTERS is the story of being a teenager,” says the band in a press release. “Adolescence is messy, tragic, brutal, wistful, and beautiful. MONSTERS is all of that.”

See the full tracklist below and pre-order the album now. MONSTERS will arrive on July 10 via Counter. Listen to “Deep Blue” now and get ready for BIG sax solo at the end.

1. 1991 (intro)

2. America Online

3. Dance With Somebody

4. Seventeen

5. Dream Away

6. The Search for Ecco

7. Prom Night

8. Fire In The Sky

9. Monsters (feat. Jupiter Winter)

10. Helvetica

11. Brooklyn

12. Deep Blue

13. Night Skies

14. City Dreams (interlude)

15. Last Train